Oda MP sponsors mock exam for BECE candidates

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 13 - 2023 , 10:28

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has sponsored a super mock examination for 1,670 final year students from 41 public and private junior high schools (JHS) in the Birim Central Municipality for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The super mock examination is aimed at putting the candidates in good shape to excel in the BECE for them to gain admission to senior high schools of their choice.

Last Monday, the MP in the company of his education committee chairman, Aaron Donkor, and the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, Esther Quaye-Sowah, visited some of the beneficiary schools to monitor the students writing the mock examination.

Advice

Addressing the students, Mr Acquah advised them to pay special attention to the super mock examination, since it was in tune with the BECE set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

He enjoined them to study hard in order to come out with flying colours for them to gain admission to the well established SHS.

The MP, however, cautioned the pupils to refrain from examination malpractices such as entering the examination hall with foreign materials or copying from their mates as they would be sanctioned when caught by invigilators.

Mr Acquah promised to award scholarships to some of the pupils who would excel in the BECE and urged parents not to overburden their children in school with household chores as that could hamper their academic progression.

He also enjoined them to monitor the activities of their wards at home and ensure that they concentrated on their studies when they returned from school.

The MP promised to provide each of the 1,670 students participating in the BECE with free mathematical sets as he did in the previous years.

Commitment

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Quaye-Sowah, commended Mr Acquah for his commitment to education development in the municipality and urged the pupils to reciprocate the gesture by studying hard to come out with flying colours in the BECE.

She noted with pride that the mock examination sponsored by the MP last year helped the pupils to pass the BECE very well.

Throwing more light on the support of the MP, Mr Donkor said Mr Acquah spent GH¢42,500 in the preparation of the super mock examination question papers as well as motivation for the teachers who set the questions, supervising the examination, marking the papers and revising them with the candidates.