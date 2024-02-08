Obinim discloses the only reason he is scared of an Anas investigation (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Feb - 08 - 2024 , 16:48

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church, has raised concerns about the possibility of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas examining his activities.

Bishop Obinim openly expressed unease at the prospect of Anas delving into his conduct, particularly regarding his admitted extramarital relationships during his tenure as the head pastor of the congregation.

He emphasized that beyond his past infidelity, there would be no valid grounds for Anas to accuse him of any wrongdoing, whether it involves illegal activities such as murder or fraudulent miracle claims.

In a recent interview, Bishop Obinim said while he would have chosen not to disclose certain matters, Anas was free to commence his inquiries sooner rather than later.

Regarding TB Joshua's situation, Bishop Obinim clarified, that the accusations against the Nigerian preacher do not apply to his history. He said he had never taken anyone's life, nor had he consulted any traditional spiritual practitioners.

When asked about allegations of infidelity and extramarital affairs, Obinim said he had openly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in the past, so Anas should not focus on that aspect at all.

In light of the recent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary exposing serious sexual misconduct by the late Prophet TB Joshua, there is heightened scrutiny of pastors' activities within their ministries.

Bishop Obinim made it clear that while he was not implicated in any of the allegations against TB Joshua, he remains uneasy about the potential investigation into his past infidelities with other women.

Watch Obinim's interview below;