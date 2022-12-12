Obetsebi Lamptey interchange: Temporal closure of ring road for 13 days

A part of the Ring Road West as part of the construction works ongoing at the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange in Accra has been temporally closed.
The closure is from 10pm to 5 am each day between December 9 and 21, 2022.
The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Department of Urban Roads in conjunction with the contractor, M/S QG Construction UK Limited have hterefore advised road users to take note of the temporal closure.
The closure is to enable the contractor to launch metallic steel beans of the interchange.
Motorists have therefore been advised to follow the traffic diversion signs and use alternative routes to their destination where practicable.
