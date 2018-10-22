NYA condemns "student brutality" at KNUST

The National Youth Authority (NYA), has condemned the leadership of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) following alleged acts of brutality meted out to protesting students of the university.
In a statement issued and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Sin-yet Asigri, it described the action by the university's authorities as an affront to the country's constitutional order.
Meanwhile,the KNUST has been closed down with indefinitely following the acts of vandalism by students.
All students, with the exception of foreign students have up to midday Tuesday October 23, 2018 to prepare and leave the campus.
In the meantime a 6pm to 6am curfew has been imposed on the campus.
Below is the press statement
PRESS RELEASE BY THE NATIONAL YOUTH AUTHORITY ON INHUMANE ATTACKS ON STUDENTS OF KNUST BY THE UNIVERSITY SECURITY
22nd October, 2018
For Immediate Release
The National Youth Authority has taken notice of the gradual lawlessness that is setting in at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and condemns unequivocally, the wanton acts of brutality meted out to protesting students. The bloody scenes unfolded as a result of this inhumane treatment of the students have been disseminated across the globe.
To say the least, the tacit endorsement of these shocking and barbaric acts by authorities of the university is very disgraceful, shameful and an affront to Ghana’s constitutional order and further leaves an indelible scar on Ghana’s democratic dispensation. However, the Authority has also taken note of some criminal activities emanating from some purported students and call on the Police to deal with these suspects in accordance with the laws of our country.
In recent times KNUST under the leadership of the current Vice Chancellor has been in the news for various negative reasons. As the government agency responsible for youth development in this country we find the crude means adopted by leadership of the University in resolving student agitations such as the use of sheer force and acts of brutality reminiscent of the era of military rule. This is criminal in nature and an affront to Ghana’s democracy. We are not in a banana republic to allow the university security to take the law into their own hands and treat students as if they are second class animals.
The National Youth Authority calls on all peace loving Ghanaians including state security agencies to hold the university administration headed by Vice Chancellor Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, under whose watch this is happening, accountable, and demand that he acts responsibly and take the necessary actions in a timely manner, to avert any further brutalities and confusion that will only mar the peace on the KNUST campus.
While the Youth Authority condemns the acts of brutality being visited on students by the university security, we call on the students to exercise restraint in their reactions to the barbaric attacks. As intellectuals they must at every point in time adopt peaceful means in defending their constitutional rights and freedoms!
…SIGNED….
Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri
Chief Executive Officer