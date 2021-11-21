NSMQ2021: Prempeh College beats Sogakope SHS & Anglican SHS in semis

Prempeh College has qualified to the semi-final stage of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The school beat Anglican SHS and Sogakope SHS in their quarter-final stage contest today [November 21, 2021].
At the end of the five rounds of the contest, Prempeh College obtained 67 points as against the 24 points of Anglican SHS and 30 points Sogakope SHS.
Prempeh College dominated all the five rounds of the contest, leaving a huge gap between their contenders.
KNUST SHS, Wesley Girls’ High School, Keta SHTS, St. Peter’s, Chemu, and Presec-Legon, have all qualified for the semi-final stage of the contest.
Here is the breakdown of Prempeh College, Sogakope SHS and Anglican SHS
Round One – General questions on Chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics
Prempeh College: 28pts
Sogakope SHS: 16pts
Anglican SHS: 5pts
Round Two – The Speed race
Prempeh College: 42pts
Sogakope SHS: 18pts
Anglican SHS: 6pts
Round Three – Problem of the Day
Prempeh College: 45pts
Sogakope SHS: 20pts
Anglican SHS: 8pts
Round Four – True or False
Prempeh College: 61pts
Sogakope SHS: 30pts
Anglican SHS: 21pts
Round Five – Riddles
Prempeh College: 67pts
Sogakope SHS: 30pts
Anglican SHS: 24pts