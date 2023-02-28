Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP rewards best BECE graduates

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 28 - 2023 , 07:14

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has rewarded 76 students from 10 basic schools in his area for excelling in last year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The students, who are from both public and private basic schools, were presented with laptops, scientific calculators, dictionaries, mattresses and undisclosed amount of money.

Four of the awardees had nine ones, 11 got eight ones, while 21 obtained seven ones and 41 secured six ones.

Thirty-seven of them received laptops, scientific calculators, dictionaries and undisclosed amount of money while 39 also received student mattresses, scientific calculators and unspecified amount of money.

The MP's Best Performing BECE Award was instituted in 2013 and this year’s ceremony was on the theme "Prioritising Education, Impacting Lives & Changing the Narrative".

It was an initiative by the MP in collaboration with the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly and the Municipal Education Directorate to improve BECE results in the constituency.

Nancy Aloba Bonsu of the Rev. Father Wiegers JHS, who received the MP's Special Award, has also been nominated to receive the President Best Performing Students Award slated for the Independence Day on March 6, 2023.

All the students had gained admission to various senior high schools in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Annor-Dompreh said when he became the MP for the area, he realised that the BECE results in the basic schools were not the best.

He said he had to organise vacation classes for the pupils and that such an undertaking had yielded good results, with the children coming out with excellence in most of the subjects.

He said the pupils did not let him down because their results at the BECE were the best in the Eastern Region and advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the items and cash given to them to improve their academic performance.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Education Director, Samuel Otopa-Ntow, commended the MP for his vision to provide quality education for the youth in the constituency, stressing that education was the best legacy to bequeath the youth.

The Chief of Ntoaso Traditional Area, Nii Dr Okpoti Akrong II, stated that the MP's initiative was not only to recognise pupils who performed well at the BECE but also to encourage them to continue with their education.