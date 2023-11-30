Nsano marks 10th anniversary with mission of expanding business in Africa

Graphic Online Nov - 30 - 2023 , 08:29

In March this year, Ghanaian financial technology company, Nsano Limited celebrated its10th anniversary in the business.

The company which started in 2013 as a VAS (Valued Added Service) provider has since grown to become one of Africa’s most reliable Fintech enterprises.

To commemorate 10 years of operations and the remarkable feat, the Executive Chairman of the company, Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, has announced the company’s strategy of expanding operations to other African countries in the next 12 months.

“At Nsano, our core focus is not only about the products we create. Products are just a means to an end. At the heart of everything we do is to create rails and systems that will facilitate and contribute to Africa’s economic growth.

“To do this, we recognise that enabling seamless payments for trade activities among African countries by breaking the barriers of multiple currencies and other regulatory constraints. This is why strategic expansions will be crucial for our business in the coming months,” he said in a press statement.

Nsano, currently headquartered in Ghana and licensed by the Central Bank of Zambia is operating in Cote D'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Uganda with plans to move to eight African countries in the next year.

In 2020, the company received an Enhanced Payment Service Provider license from the Bank of Ghana.