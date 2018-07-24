NPA suspends 8 oil companies for tax evasion

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has suspended eight oil marketing and bulk distribution companies for tax evasion
.
A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Division of the NPA named the companies as Union oil Ghana Limited, Agapet Limited, Excel Oil Company Limited,
The others are Petro Afrique Company Limited, Life Petroleum Company Limited, Unique Company Limited who have been suspended for a period of three months.
The NPA has consequently asked the affected companies to desist from engaging in the sale, supply, transportation, discharge and receipt of petroleum products for the duration of their suspension.
“The public is therefore advised to desist from doing business with or report any infringement on the part of the listed companies to the NPA,” the statement said.