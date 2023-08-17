Notable Nigerians in EMY Africa Awards Alumni Category honoured with Ghanaian-made bespoke watches by Caveman

Delali Sika Aug - 17 - 2023 , 05:43

As part of their ongoing commitment to promoting arts, entrepreneurship, and tourism, the EMY Africa Awards recently honoured nominees from the Alumni (Nigeria) category with exquisite Ghanaian-made bespoke watches, courtesy of Caveman Watches.

Esteemed figures in the realms of acting and music production, such as Akinwumi Adesina, Tony Elumelu, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Adebola Williams, Lanre Olusola, and Seyi Tinubu, were among the recipients of these unique timepieces.

Others who received this distinctive gift included Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ayo Animashaun, and Ayo Makun – AY, among several others.

The presentation took place at the EMY Awards press soiree in Lagos, Nigeria, and was conducted by the renowned Ghanaian industrialist, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches, highlighted the significance of these custom-made watches, stating, "Each personalized timepiece serves as a symbol of gratitude, commemorating the winner's journey and achievements."

The event brought together a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, creative enthusiasts, and innovators who are making remarkable strides in their respective fields.

The EMY Africa Awards serves as a dedicated platform for recognizing exceptional African personalities, celebrating their outstanding accomplishments and noteworthy contributions that inspire positive transformation across Africa and beyond.

The main awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ghana on October 14, with the EMY Awards aspiring to ignite inspiration among the next generation of leaders.

Caveman Watches has earned global recognition, securing its place as the first Ghanaian-made watch brand to be featured in the prestigious New York Times. It stands proudly as Africa's premier emerging luxury brand, garnering endorsement from influential figures and celebrities across the continent and around the world.