Northern Presbytery gets new Chairperson

The Rev. Simon Kofi Yeboah has been inducted into office as the new Presbytery Chairperson for the Northern Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
The well-attended service was held on Sunday October 9, 2022 at the Unity Congregation at Sakasaka, a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis, the capital of the Northern Region.
Rev. Kofi Yeboah will serve for the next five years.
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, who officiated the service, asked people in leadership positions to be humble and eschew arrogance, greed, and power-drunkenness.
The Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante urged the new Chairperson to ensure that during his tenure of office, more people will come to know Christ than ever before and cautioned him against anything that could bring the name of Jesus Christ and Christianity in general into disrepute.
He advised the new Presbytery Chairperson to sow seeds of evangelism and love among the congregation. He also urged him to be mindful of the Vision 1.5 agenda of the Church.
The new Chairperson, Rev. Kofi Yeboah, in a brief address after the induction, thanked the leadership of the Presbytery for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to discharge the duty to help win more souls for Christ.
Rev. Kofi Yeboah said the Presbytery had contributed a lot to educating people and would continue to do so to facilitate the development of the area.
He commended former Chairpersons of the Presbytery for their dedication and exemplary leadership which had made the Presbytery one of the best in the church in terms of church growth.
He promised to implement the mission, vision, strategy, and development plans of the Presbytery, and to promote evangelism to win more souls for Christ.
He paid tribute to the founding fathers of the Church who sacrificed their lives to sow the seed of Christianity to the people of the area.
Rev. Kofi Yeboah is a product of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Accra, Christian Service University College in Kumasi, and Tamale Polytechnic.
Among those who graced the induction service were the Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, the General Assembly Council members across the country, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhasaan Shaibu, Chiefs, family members, the Clergy, and others.