No show in court, Xavier Sosu on Parliamentary duties outside Ghana

The Kaneshie District Court has adjourned to November 16 the case involving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu.
This was after the police had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament indicating that Mr Sosu is out of the country on Parliamentary duties.
The MP, has been charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property after he joined his constituents to embark on a protest over poor roads in the area on October 25, 2021 year.
He was absent in court Monday morning following a court summons.
The case which was held in Chambers was subsequently adjourned to November 16, 2021 for him to appear.
Background
The MP joined his constituents at Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and the Otinibi stretch of the La Nkwantanang -Madina Municipality in a protest over poor roads in the area on October 25, 2021.
Following the protest march, the police say they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to arrest Mr Sosu with Parliament flagging its privileges and requesting proper procedures for MPs who must face criminal prosecution.