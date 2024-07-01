Featured

'No matter the intimidation theatrics, State capture shall surely be defeated' - Ablakwa's reaction to Blays defmation suit

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 01 - 2024 , 12:28

The Member of Parliament the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says "No matter the intimidation theatrics, state capture shall surely be defeated."

Advertisement

Reacting to a defamation suit filed by Freddy Blay, a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his children against Ablakwa for his comments on a purported lease of the beach front of Labadi Beach Hotel, Mr Ablakwa said even though he was yet to be served, "this is a great news after many weeks of countless threats [from the Blay family."

"The battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting," Mr Ablakwa posted on Facebook on Monday morning, July 1, 2024.

In two separate lawsuits, Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, have sued Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamatory publications, falsely implicating them for an "alleged theft of state property.'

Kwame Blay in the suit indicates that he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and has no involvement in the activities of the Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with it.

Mr Freddie Blay also alleges that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's actions were motivated by "malice", given the proximity to elections, and were aimed at ruining his hard-earned reputation.

However, for the North Tongu legislator, "Justice does not always belong to those who are first to seek refuge in the courts — if you doubt this, ask the double identity champion," adding "the battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting."