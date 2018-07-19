Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

No increase in VAT - Ken Ofori Atta

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta has announced that there will be no increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) as speculated.

"I will also like to advice our friends [Minority], that we should stop taking directions on economic policy from social media. Mr Speaker, VAT will be maintained at 12 and half percent," Mr Ofori Atta said whilst presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday.

Read also: Minority brands Ofori-Atta 'Minister of Loans'

He explained the measures was to ensure that the country meets its fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent and ensure that the country exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"We are converting the National Health Insurance of 2.5 percent to a strict levy of 2.5 percent. Mr Speaker, we are converting the GETFund Value Added Tax rate of 2.5 percent to a strict levy of 2.5 percent."

"Mr Speaker, VAT will thus be maintained at 12 and half percent.


...more to follow soon.

Related: All eyes on Finance Minister as he presents mid-year budget review today

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Breakfast Series
Register for Graphic Business - Stanbic BANK Breakfast Meeting.
OK. Later