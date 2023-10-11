No Ghanaian caught up in cross fire in Gaza, ignore social media video - Ghana Embassy

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Oct - 11 - 2023 , 19:32

No Ghanaian has been caught up in Gaza in the on-going Israel and Hamas conflict, the Ghana Embassy in Israel has clarified.

A video clip said to be Ghanaians caught up in cross fire in Gaza has been circulating on social media since Monday.

The video has gone viral especially on WhatsApp and TikTok as the voices in the video in the Twi language.

This has ignited conversations back home in Ghana as to whether there were Ghanaians in Gaza.

In a public notice dated October 11, 2023, issued by the Embassy of Ghana in Israel, it was explained that the incident [video] being circulated on social media did not occur in Gaza nor in Israel.

"The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to a viral video clip of Ghanaians purportedly trapped in the on-going conflict between Israel and Hamas."

"The Embassy wishes to state categorically that the incident did not occur in Gaza nor in Israel."

"The general public is, therefore, advised to disregard the circulating video clip and remain assured that the Ghanaian community in Israel is safe at the moment," the Embassy said.

