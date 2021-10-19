'No Ghana Card, No salary' directive by controller suspended

The directive by the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) for all public sector workers to register with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and obtain a Ghana Card or forfeit their salaries by December 1, 2021 has been put on hold.
Instead, the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has been tasked to port the names of public sector workers in their existing database onto the National Identification Authority (NIA) platform and thereafter, inform the various institutions of any unregistered staff that may exist.
The latest decision was arrived at following a meeting by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, the CAGD and the leadership of organised labour representing public sector workers on CAGD payroll Tuesday morning, Graphic Online's Chris Nunoo reports.
