Nigeria: Police arrest 6 armed robbers, recover stolen items in FCT

Vangardngr.com Jun - 22 - 2024 , 15:01

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Saturday that its operatives attached to Utako divisional headquarters, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested six armed robbery suspects who specialise in attacking unsuspecting members of the public who board both their vehicle or tricycle, robbing them of their valuables and pushing them off the moving vehicle or tricycle.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, listed the robbers and one chance criminals as Abubakar Adams, Ismail Salisu, Yusuf Bello, Nasiru Saidi, Sani Usman and Ibrahim Kasa.

“The suspects were apprehended on the heels of complaints received from multiple victims of these atrocious acts," the statement read.

“Some of their victims reported losing their mobile phones, money, gadgets, and other belongings to these criminal individuals who have since confessed to the crime.

“Light weapons such as cutlasses, knives, and a phone believed to have been stolen from a victim were recovered from them.

“While the Investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh reaffirms the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all and sundry.