NIA opens more registration centres for Ghana Card next week

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has planned to open more registration centres for issuing Ghana Cards beginning next week.
The new registration centres will run for six weeks from Monday, February 21, 2022 to Thursday, March 31, 2022.Follow @Graphicgh
Venues for the new registration will be the Accra Sports Stadium, El-wak Sports Stadium (Premium Centre) in Accra, Kumasi Sports Stadium, Ghana National Fire Service (Regional Office) in Cape Coast and the Tamale Sports Stadium.
This was made known in a press statement signed and issued by the acting Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu on Friday evening [February 18, 2022.
Apart from the El-wak Sports Stadium in Accra, which will operate as a Premium Center, registration at all the other locations is free.
The new move, the statement explained was an intervention in response to the growing numbers of Ghanaians thronging NIA’s offices nationwide to register for the Ghana Card, particularly, as the deadline for Sim-Card re-registration approaches.
"The general public is reminded that household and institutional registration remain open," it added.
The statement reminded persons who have already registered but have not received their cards to contact their respective district offices to be issued with their cards and should not attempt to register again as this "constitutes an offence punishable by law."
Below is a copy of the statement
NIA further informs the general public that:
1. Apart from the El-wak Sports Stadium, which will operate as a Premium Center, registration at all the other locations is free.
2. Persons who have already registered but have not received their cards are to contact their respective district offices to be issued with their cards and
should not attempt to register again as this constitutes an offence punishable by law.
NIA reminds all prospective applicants that the registration requirements as provided by law remain as follows:
a) An original copy of a Birth Certificate; or
b) An original copy of a valid Passport; or
c) An original copy of a valid Certificate of Acquired Citizenship
Where an applicant does not possess any of the documents specified above, a relative of the applicant who has already registered and issued a Ghana card can vouch for the applicant under oath.
Where the applicant has no known relatives, two persons aged 18 years and above and known to the applicant and who have both registered and have been issued with Ghana cards can vouch for the applicant under oath.
In this instance, the two persons qualified to vouch for an applicant must fall within the following categories:
a) A practicing or retired professional teacher (including principals, headmasters & headteachers)
b) A Gazetted Chief
c) A practicing or retired Magistrate or Judge
d) A licensed professional, e.g., a Medical Doctor, a Nurse, a Lawyer, an Accountant, an Engineer, an Architect
e) A serving or retired Civil Servant
f) A serving or retired Public Servant
g) A serving or retired Clergyman
h) An Imam
i) A serving or retired Catechist
j) A serving or retired member of the Security Services including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Immigration
Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Bureau of National Investigations [National Investigations Bureau (NIB) ], Customs, Excise and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority and National Security
k) A current or past Member of Parliament
l) A current or past Assemblyman
m) A current or past member of a Unit Committee
All applicants are expected to come along with their residence's Ghana Post Digital Address as this is also a mandatory requirement.
