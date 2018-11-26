NHIA to scale up electronic membership renewal by end of year

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it expects over 50 per cent increase in membership in the next few months with the introduction of its electronic membership renewal service
By 2030, the scheme expects that the electronic renewal would help it achieve universal health coverage for the country.
According to the Deputy Director of the NHIA, Mr Oswald Esuah Mensah the new strategy is aimed at helping the NHIA hit its target of universal health coverage for the country by 2030 without fail.
The electronic renewal service which achieved over 50
Sensitiazation
To push sensitization and cooperation, the NHIA has embarked on a sensitization tour to get all relevant stakeholders to understand how mobile service would work.
A team from the NHIA including the Director, Membership and Regional Operations, deputy Director Corporate Affairs, Mr Daniel Blankson and Stephen Bewong of the Management Information System
On Monday the team called on the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffoe to brief him on the new processes.
Mr Esuah Mensah said the new renewal system was certain to help the NHIA get to its potential clients easily and at less cost.
He said the NHIA would meet with service providers, traditional authorities and the media to help sensitize the populace.
He said the problems associated with the face to face registration and renewals compelled the NHIA to look out for a more accessible and efficient way of providing the services for the client.
Cost Effective, Time Saving
“This saves time and money. You can use any phone to renew your membership including ‘yam’ phones,” he said.
He said it was also expected to increase members and the income of the NHIS significantly.
The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Baffoe urged the National Commission for Civic Education and the Information Services Department to support the education to get the information to the people
Lost Members
The NHIS lost over six million members from the scheme since 2013.
From a biometric membership of 18 million in 2013, the scheme now has 13 million members
This it stated was also due to dissatisfaction with the services provided by the scheme and also
To push its membership and ensure an easy access to the scheme services, the NHIA has introduced its mobile device renewal services.
The service is expected to increase the membership of the scheme significantly.