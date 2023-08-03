NHIA launches health insurance centre

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Aug - 03 - 2023 , 08:08

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a Health Insurance Knowledge Sharing Centre at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Accra to help build the capacity of healthcare insurance staff in the country.

Funded by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), the centre would facilitate a knowledge-sharing programme where Ghanaian and Korean experts and staff in the insurance management sector would share experiences with other African countries to support the improvement of health insurance management in their jurisdictions.

The programme would also make use of a research policy and agenda document to actively identify modules and strategies to improve the operations of the scheme in the long run.

This initiative was built under a partnership between NHIA and KOFIH to ensure that the country attains its Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NHIA, Dr Okoe Boye, said this when he launched the knowledge centre and the policy agenda document in Accra yesterday.

Centre

Dr Okoe Boye commended KOFIH for their continual commitment and support in ensuring that the country reached its target of UHC.

He said the centre had the basic objective of transferring and sharing knowledge; thus, it was part of the works of the authority to centralise its knowledge sharing as the scheme turned 20 years this year.

Dr Boye further encouraged the participants to gather enough knowledge as they partook in the sessions to make effective transformations at their various stations.

For his part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Hafis Adam, applauded the authority for its efforts in ensuring that the policies that were being discussed since 2013 had been brought to fruition.

He said the launch of the centre was on the right path as investing in the human resource of every organisation ensured a strengthened system; hence, he was hopeful that the project would kick start positive change in the scheme going forward.

New venture

The Dean of UGBS, Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole stated that the institution over the years was open to engaging industry to make an impact in the society.

Hence its partnership with the centre was a depiction of its commitment to community development.

He assured that UGBS was open to professionally building the capacity of the participants to ensure that its operations were improved through the policy document and other expertise.

Prof. Bawole, however, charged the 45 beneficiaries to actively engage in the sessions with the mindset to deliver better and more efficient services by the end of the first phase of the course.

Achievement

The Country Representative of KOFIH, Jinho Kang, expressed excitement at the launch of the centre because it was a symbolic stepping stone to further strategic cooperation towards the achievement of universal health coverage.