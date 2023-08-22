Tamale International Airport will galvanise growth across northern Ghana - British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has expressed excitement that the opening of the new Tamale International Airport will galvanise investment and growth across the northern part of Ghana.

For her, the newly opened Tamale International Airport attests to the growing list of Ghana's critical infrastructure development.

Mrs. Thompson made the remarks when she joined some dignitaries, including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Country Director from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, Giselle Agyare and the UK’s Northern Ghana Attaché, Paul Edwards to formally inaugurate the new Tamale International Airport on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mrs Thompson said: ‘‘Today we celebrate not just the expansion of Ghana’s critical infrastructure but, more importantly, the potential of this fantastic international airport to galvanise investment and growth across the north of Ghana.

"Tamale and this whole area of the country are now connected to markets across the continent and the world."

In addition, she noted, “We also recognise the strength of the UK-Ghana economic partnership.

This project was driven by the UK-Ghana Business Council, financed through UK Export Finance and built by British companies working alongside Ghanaian companies."

For his part, the UK Minister for Exports, Lord Offord said: “Strengthening local infrastructure is key to supporting Ghana’s economic recovery.

“It’s fantastic to see the completed transformation of Tamale airport, backed by UK Export Finance and UK construction companies,

Which will create more travel options around the country, boost local jobs and generate further opportunities for businesses to invest.”

The new expansion will increase tourism to and from the North with a particular focus on the Hajj, benefitting Hajj pilgrims as the new Multipurpose Facility will serve as a terminal building during the Hajj Season.

The project was initiated by the UK-Ghana Business Council, since its formation in 2018 the Council has supported more than £223 million of investment in infrastructure across the country and created opportunities for both UK and Ghanaian businesses.

Next April, London will host the 2024 UK-African Investment Summit, bringing together political and business leaders, as well as representatives of international and regional organisations from the UK and African countries, including Ghana, as a further boost to trade and investment.