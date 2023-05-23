NEDCo restores power supply to St. Anne's hospital following death of 2 babies

Mohammed Fugu May - 23 - 2023 , 15:01

The Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) has restored power supply to the St Anne’s Hospital in Damongo in the Savannah Region after it was disconnected for about a week over a GH¢4 million debt.

The restoration of power to the facility followed the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril and the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Mr Jibril in an interview, indicated that the Regional Coordinating Council with support from the MP would making part payment of the debt on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday.

“I have called for a meeting between the regional health directorate, the hospital management and NEDCo in my office this afternoon, so that we can see the way forward, because NEDCo says the amount that has been paid is woefully inadequate” he said.

Power cut

Two babies died while three others are in critical condition at the St. Anne's Hospital following the disconnection of power supply to the facility by NEDCo.

The new born babies are said to have lost their lives due to the hospital’s inability to test for compatible blood to transfuse them.

On Tuesday, May 2, officials of NEDCo on cut power supply to the hospital over a GHC4 million debt but it was later reconnected after the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.

However, due to the hospital’s inability to pay the outstanding debt, the power distribution company disconnected the facility for the second time last week.

Following the development, out-patient and administrative services came to a halt which affected health care delivery in the area.

Unpaid bills

The hospital is a member of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG). According to officials of the hospital, the government was responsible for payment of the facility’s electricity bills.

For some time now, the facility had not paid the bills leading to the accumulated debt.

The Out-Patient Department which used to record not less than 80 patients daily is now empty following the power cut, the Daily Graphic gathered.

Background

The NEDCo is embarking on a revenue drive to collect some GH₵1.2 billion debt owed the company.The exercise which started on Thursday, April 13, 2023 is targeted at households, companies as well as government institutions.