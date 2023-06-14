NCCE urges citizens to stand during National Anthem

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 14 - 2023 , 06:48

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has reminded citizens that at the sound of the National Anthem and the National Pledge, it is the civic duty of every citizen to stand as a sign of respect to the State and those national symbols.

It said no one was born a good citizen and that was why the NCCE believed that “we must be deliberate about nurturing good citizens with patriotic values”.

“Let us, as citizens, appreciate our civic duty, and collectively uphold and safeguard our patriotic values and national symbols for today's generation and posterity,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of the NCCE, Joyce Afutu, said.

President

At the Green Ghana Day last Friday at the University of Ghana, the President was captured in a viral video instructing the Greater Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard of the National Anthem that was being played before the start of the programme.

The president and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem.

“Acting on the President's directive, the regional minister promptly approached the individuals concerned and gave them the necessary information and guidance.

It is important to emphasize that the regional minister sat alongside the president throughout the entire event, exemplifying their harmonious collaboration,” a statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, said.

It said as has been his mode of appreciation to key invited guests at such functions, the President, after the programme, exchanged pleasantries with the special invited guests including the persons who were educated at his instance by the regional minister.

Apology

However, the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, who was at the centre of issue, later apologised for not standing up to observe the National Anthem.

According to Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, he felt "weak" and was not feeling well on that day, and hence his inability to stand for the national anthem.

Responding to media reports on the incident in relation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive for the chief to stand up, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw said he immediately apologised through the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, last Friday at the event grounds.

Disregard

According to the NCCE, it was concerned about the increasing disregard for patriotic values among citizens of Ghana and that it was gradually negatively redefining the citizenry identity as Ghanaians.

The commission, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support moves to reaffirm Ghanaian values and identity.

“Among the concerns of the NCCE is the lack of respect for national symbols.

Every citizen must respect our national symbols and promote the good name of Ghana wherever they find themselves.

Indeed, Article 41 (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana makes this a constitutional obligation.

“The NCCE reminds citizens that national symbols such as the National Pledge, the National Anthem, the National Flag, the Coat of Arms, the Ghana Currency and the Mace of Parliament among other symbols and State identities must be respected.

These symbols identify us, as citizens of Ghana, and they must be accorded the requisite levels of recognition and decorum,” it said.

The words in the national anthem and the National Pledge, the NCCE said, were sacred and as citizens with deeply held religious values, “we must not just say the words but sing and recite them with great commitment.

This commitment is important because the words embody our values as people with one destiny”.

“The Commission reminds citizens that at the sound of the National Anthem and the National Pledge, it is the civic duty of every citizen of Ghana to stand as a sign of respect to the state and these national symbols”.