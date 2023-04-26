NCA deactivates 6.1 million SIM cards in Ghana

Kester Aburam Korankye Apr - 26 - 2023 , 12:56

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has deactivated 6.1 million Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards that have not been registered with a Ghana card since the inception of the mass sim registration exercise.

The deactivated sims belong to subscribers that had completed only stage one of the registration process.

The Director General of the NCA, Mr Joe Anokye who made this known today at a press briefing in Accra said about 11 million more active but unregistered SIM cards would be deactivated by the end of May this year.

“One of the things to note is that active mass sim registration for existing SIMs is coming to a close and as mentioned earlier, we have about 11 million SIMs which are yet to begin the registration process, these subscribers have up to the end of May 2023 to complete their SIM registration or have their SIMs deactivated from the network,“ he said.

