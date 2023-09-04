National transformation agenda on course — Ntim Fordjour

Emmanuel Bonney Sep - 04 - 2023 , 09:07

A Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has affirmed that the country’s transformation agenda is on course.

He explained that the craving for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, especially by the youth and the support being received from the private sector, were enough evidence to indicate that the nation was gradually being transformed through education.

“As a country, we are on the right path of transformation.

We just have to do more, a lot more collaboration is also needed.

This summit is apt since that is what the country needs to move forward. Innovative discussion from the summit will help us chart a path ahead of us,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

STEM

He said this at the just-ended Ghana 2023 Global STEM and Computing Education Summit held in Accra.

The three-day summit brought together STEM education and Computing experts from across the world together to brainstorm on how to get the best for the country’s development.

Papers were presented by experts and best practices were shared after which participants looked at how best the country could also position itself among great nations with STEM education and computing.

Investment

The deputy minister recounted the investment being made by the government towards revamping the education sector as the pipeline to serve the critical manpower needs of the country.

“All we are doing is to expose our youth to the fast-changing global market needs.

We are training them with critical thinking skills to meet the changing dynamics.

To catch up with the rest of the world, requires good education which is exactly what we are doing,” he said and added that a lot is being done towards increasing access to STEM education to students and the nation as a whole.

Afia Kobi SHS, for example, is now becoming the hub of Aviation and Aeronautic Studies in the country due to their interest and readiness to learn.

They have attracted national attention”.

Measures

The deputy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, enumerated the various measures that had been put in place by the government to ensure that the nation’s transformation agenda through education was boosted for the good of the nation.

He praised the private sector and all other stakeholders who were working very hard and collaborating with the government towards the transformation of the nation’s economy through education.

A lecturer at the Cape Coast University Business School, Dr Charles Hackman Essel, commended the government for its efforts to make STEM education the driving force for the nation’s development.

The Director in charge of Strategy and Innovation at the Education Ministry, Aeron Kwaku Twum Akwaboah, assured all the stakeholders of the Ministry’s preparedness to ensure that they all worked as a team to get the best for the country and the rest of the world.

He was, particularly, excited by the huge acceptance of STEM-related courses by students in the country and described it as a great motivation towards going forward since any investment made in that direction would not go to waste.