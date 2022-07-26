National Service releases 127,999 PIN codes for registration

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released 127,999 PIN codes for registration by eligible Ghanaian final year students of all accredited tertiary institutions in the country.
The registration will enable the graduating students to enrol for the mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.
A press release issued by the NSS yesterday said: “All prospective national service persons are hereby requested to access their PIN codes from today, Monday, July 25, 2022, with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme's website, www.nss.gov.gh, and then proceed to any Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) Ltd branch nationwide to make a payment of GH¢40”.
Signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the NSS, Armstrong Essah, the statement added that to lessen the frequency of human interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective service persons could use MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) for payment.
“For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GH¢41.00 is required,” the statement said.
The NSS management directed all prospective national service persons to complete their enrolment by Monday, August 8, 2022.