National Security cracks down on illegal miners disrupting Western Rail Lines

Daniel Kenu Feb - 14 - 2025 , 20:17 2 minutes read

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has initiated discussions with National Security to protect the remaining sections of the Western Rail Line from further destruction by illegal miners (galamsey operators).

From an original stretch of 947 kilometres, the Western Rail Line has been reduced to just 56 kilometres due to illegal mining activities and encroachment.

"I spoke with National Security yesterday (February 12, 2025) and this morning, and I can assure you that very soon, you'll see action," Mr. Nikpe said on Thursday during an engagement with officials of the Railway Development Authority to address challenges confronting the sector.

"I cannot sit and allow such a national infrastructure to be hijacked by nation wreckers. I'm taking decisive action now," he declared.

Challenges in the railway sector

The railway sector, which was separated from the Ministry of Roads and Highways in 2021 but has since been reintegrated, is currently facing significant challenges, including the non-payment of salaries for five months.

The Minister noted that illegal miners and encroachers have taken advantage of the inactivity of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, undermining previous gains in the sector.

To revamp the railway industry, Mr. Nikpe said he has started discussions with investors to restore operations and make the sector vibrant once again.

"When the railway sector becomes active, it will ease pressure on roads and enhance business operations," he emphasized.

Impact on Manganese transport

The Minister also expressed concern over manganese companies resorting to cargo trucks instead of the railway due to derailments and inefficiencies in the sector.

To address these issues, he plans to engage contractors working on the railway lines, three of whom have suspended operations.

According to Mr. Nikpe, some contractors have left not because of unpaid government debts, but due to concerns that International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionalities might affect their payments.

"Some of them fear that the IMF’s debt restructuring programme could affect payments whenever their certificates are submitted," he said.

Salary arrears & financial relief

On the issue of five months of unpaid salaries, the Minister assured railway workers that discussions with the Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, were ongoing to secure a financial bailout for the sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Dr. Frederick Appoh, revealed that efforts were being made to complete the Tema-Paga railway line to facilitate the transportation of goods to Buipe.

"I can say the project is 99 percent complete and will soon be operational," Dr. Appoh announced.

The government has invested approximately $500 million in the project, and he emphasized the need to make it fully functional.