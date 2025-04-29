Nana Ama McBrown becomes latest ambassador of Hollantex

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 29 - 2025 , 06:15 2 minutes read

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been unveiled as the latest ambassador for Hollantex, Africa’s leading wax fabric brand known for its vibrant and high-quality designs.

The announcement marks another major endorsement for McBrown, a cultural icon whose influence extends across the entertainment industry and into broader African fashion and lifestyle circles. She joins fellow TV presenter Anita Akua Akuffo, who was recently announced as a Hollantex ambassador in Ghana.

Speaking about the new partnership, McBrown expressed her pride in joining a brand that celebrates African identity through fashion. "I am honored to partner with Hollantex, a brand that has been at the forefront of African wax fashion for decades," she said. "Their fabrics are not just materials; they are a celebration of our heritage and creativity. I don't just wear it, I love it. Hollantex represents quality, tradition, and innovation. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to showcase the versatility of their fabrics and encourage everyone to take pride in their African identity."

Hollantex, known for its commitment to innovation in color matching and fabric design, aims to uplift African beauty and confidence by offering vibrant hues and intricate patterns. According to the company’s director, McBrown’s appointment reflects Hollantex’s dedication to celebrating artistry and individuality across fashion and culture.

"Nana's ambassadorial nomination at Hollantex is a testament to her commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture," the Public Relations Manager of HollanTex, Tais Moundele said.

He said as part of the collaboration, McBrown will be featured in Hollantex’s latest collections and participate in promotional campaigns and community initiatives. Her role will help further the brand’s vision of promoting African values and traditions through fashion.

Nana Ama McBrown, widely regarded as one of Ghana's most beloved public figures, has consistently used her platform to promote African stories, culture, and creativity. Her authenticity, charisma, and dedication to uplifting others have made her a trusted voice across the continent and a perfect match for Hollantex’s mission.

With this partnership, Hollantex continues to strengthen its presence in Ghana and across Africa, blending tradition with innovation to brighten and beautify lives through African wax fashion.