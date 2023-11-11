NACCC extends support to Akosombo Dam spillage victims in Sokpoe and Sogakope

Dorcas Anagli Nov - 11 - 2023 , 13:35

In response to the impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage on the Sokpoe community, the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) swiftly organized a team of leaders to provide essential support.

The group, led by Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Ansah, the former General Secretary of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches, and Apostle James Nii Amponsah, the National Prayer Director, included esteemed figures such as Chairman of the Southern Volta, Rev. James Solaga, the founder of Christ Alive Campaign, and other dedicated men of faith.

Despite initial aid efforts, the residents continued to face ongoing challenges, prompting the NACCC to intervene and extend their assistance.

Bishop Stephen Adukpo, a former chairman of the Southern Volta, offered words of encouragement to the affected people of Sokpoe, assuring them that, regardless of the circumstances, God would work things out for their good.

Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Ansah stressed the importance of sharing burdens and spreading love, urging the affected community not to lose hope.

Apostle James Nii Amponsah echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are here to show compassion and love. We pray that the Lord Himself will strengthen them. We need not come and go empty-handed; we need to sow a little seed, and that's what we have done."

The outreach specifically aimed to address the overlooked monetary needs of those impacted by the spillage.

Reverend James Solaga, the Chairman for the Southern Volta of NACCC and founder of Kingdom Light Chapel International, expressed dismay at the dire situation, emphasizing the destruction of infrastructure and the community's pressing needs.

Acknowledging the widespread challenges faced by residents, Assemblyman Edmond Fingero Dickah highlighted the significant impact on businesses and homes.

To alleviate some of the immediate struggles, each person on the list of over one hundred households received GH₵200, providing a measure of relief. The community expressed gratitude through Torgbui Agbitor, the chief of the community.