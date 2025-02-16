Featured

Mustapha Ussif condemns military brutality and bus attacks in Walewale

GraphicOnline Feb - 16 - 2025 , 21:16 2 minutes read

Former Minister for Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubore, Mustapha Ussif, has condemned the military’s brutal treatment of innocent civilians in Walewale following a series of bus attacks linked to the Bawku chieftaincy crisis.

After the burning of a vehicle and the alleged killing of two occupants in the Walewale area, armed military personnel allegedly stormed the area, subjecting residents to severe beatings, which resulted in the hospitalisation of many.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP for Yagaba-Kubore, a neighbouring constituency of Walewale, denounced both acts of violence, describing the attacks on buses carrying innocent people as “unacceptable” and the military’s actions as “brutish.”

While calling for calm and the restoration of peace, he urged the military and other security agencies to rely on intelligence to identify those behind the bus attacks rather than resorting to what he termed a “random, brutish mass attack on innocent civilians.”

Read Mustapha Ussif’s full statement below;

MASS MILITARY BRUTALITIES OF INNOCENT CITIZENS IN WALEWALE AND ITS ENVIRONS

"It has come to our attention that the military has unleashed brutal attacks on innocent civilians in Walewale and its environs. These unprovoked acts of violence against unarmed citizens are deeply troubling and must be condemned in the strongest terms. No justification exists for such blatant abuse of power, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and injuries to many.

To subject innocent civilians to mass brutalities and inflict injuries on them is a high-handed approach by the military, which is as condemnable and unacceptable as the attacks on vehicles carrying innocent civilians.

Rather than engage in such brutish and random mass beatings of innocent civilians, the military and other security agencies ought to deploy intelligence to fish out those responsible for the attacks on buses.

Restoration of peace should be the ultimate objective of everyone, not a brute show of force against defenceless civilians, whether in a bus or on the ground.

It is therefore important for all forms of attacks to cease and for calm to be restored in order to give the mediation team, led by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the required support and cooperation from all stakeholders.

In the interim, we urge the Minister for the Interior to critically review the decision to impose a curfew in Walewale and its environs."

Hon. Mustapha Ussif (MP, Yagaba-Kubori Constituency)