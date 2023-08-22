Muslim community proposes dialogue on Niger

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 22 - 2023 , 11:16

The Muslim Community in the country has condemned the coup d’etat in Niger but has called on the leadership of ECOWAS to employ dialogue to restore order in that country rather than resorting to military action.

The community said a military action could lead to bloodshed, as well as aggravate the situation which could also spill over to other countries.

“The Holy Qur’an 5:115 identifies dialogue as a means by which disagreements among mankind can always be addressed.

“The efficacy of dialogue has been proven in many cases within the sub-region, as well as many parts of the world,” members of the community added.

The Muslim community, therefore, entreated ECOWAS to stop beating the war drums and resort to diplomacy for an amicable solution of the crisis.

The Ameer and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, said this on behalf of the community at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

The event was attended by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu; his protocol officer, Alhaji Abdul Latif Abdul Salam and the President of the Ghana Muslim Mission, Sheikh Amin Bonsu.

Also present were the Shia National Imam, Sheikh Ahmed Kamaludeen Abubakar; the Head of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, Sheikh Abdul Wadud Harun Tijani Zaeem; the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Mamah Gado Mohammed; a representative from Ahlusunna Wal Jama Muslims, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, as well as some chiefs and Islamic scholars.

Terrorism

The Ameer further said that a war in Niger will only escalate rather than lesson the acts of terrorism that were being witnessed in the sub-region in recent times.

He said that reports from Niger indicated that no blood had been shed by the coup leaders in the process of setting aside that country’s civilian government and wondered why there would be any military action.

Quoting Qur’an 4:136, Alhaji Maulvi Salih said justice was key to success in all human endeavours and, therefore, entreated the leadership of the sub-region to ensure that justice and equity were prioritised in Niger, adding “without justice and equity, every effort at fostering peace in Niger will prove futile”.

He said just as ECOWAS did not intervene militarily in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, justice demanded that a military force should not be an option in the case of Niger as well.

“Let us bear in mind that the people in whose interest ECOWAS wants to intervene militarily are the most likely to become victims and ultimately refugees in other countries.

“The consequences will surely worsen the already very weak and dire economic situation in various ECOWAS nations and it will unleash more social and economic suffering on the people,” the Ameer added.

Chief Imam

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Sharubutu thanked God that since the incident took place, there had not been loss of lives or spillage of blood.

“My appeal to those who are in charge of affairs is that they should take every measure to ensure that we are able to resolve the crisis without losing a single life or blood,” he said.

Sheikh Kamaludeen Abubakar also said that the business of going to war to restore democracy in Niger was not the way to go.

For his part, Alhaji Gado Mohammed said there was no need to shed blood over a matter that could be resolved through dialogue.