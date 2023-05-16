Multichoice Ghana launches 30th anniversary

Kweku Zurek May - 16 - 2023 , 15:59

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Deputy Minister of Information, has called on media owners and operators to adhere to Ghanaian cultural values when creating content for broadcast within the country.

Ms. Abubakar emphasized that while there is no censorship or gatekeeping by policymakers due to the fundamental freedoms in Ghana, it is essential for broadcast platform owners to consider the preservation of Ghanaian cultural values.

According to her, embracing Ghanaian cultural values would ensure the production of content that is appropriate and contributes to national development.

Ms. Abubakar made these remarks during her speech at the launch of the 30th Anniversary of Multichoice Ghana on Monday.

She commended Multichoice Ghana for its invaluable contributions in promoting Ghanaian stories across the continent, and also acknowledged the company's significant role in job creation within the broadcast sector of Ghana.

Imtiaz Patel, the Executive Chairman of Multichoice Group, highlighted the investments that the satellite television provider has made in the Ghanaian economy throughout its entire operation.

Mr. Patel stated that Multichoice Group has invested approximately $1.3 billion in the Ghanaian economy over the span of 30 years, demonstrating its commitment to growth and expansion through various initiatives.

He noted that Multichoice's business operations have evolved from a small office to a substantial operational presence, emphasizing the positive impact of its strategies.

Mr. Patel shared impressive figures, stating that Multichoice's annual contribution to Ghana's GDP is about $44 million, while its local tax and regulatory contributions amount to approximately $15.8 million per year, with an additional $22 million spent on content.

Regarding job creation, Mr. Patel mentioned that the popular Akwabaa Magic Channel has generated around 1,500 jobs in the commissioning and licensing value chain, contributing $2.7 million annually to the domestic creative industry.

Mr. Patel expressed gratitude to customers for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in delivering excellent television content. He also extended his appreciation to the Ghanaian government for creating a conducive environment for the success and operation of the Multichoice Group.

Richard Darko, the Chairman of Multichoice Ghana, expressed pride in being part of Ghana's broadcasting history. He highlighted the company's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, including collaborating with the Ministry of Education to host Ghana Learning TV on its platform and donating over $100,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment to several health facilities in the country.