MTN donates to Chief Imam towards 2022 Eid ul-Fitr celebration

MTN Ghana has presented GH¢10,000 and some assorted items to the National Chief Imam as its contribution towards the celebration of the 2022 Eid-ul-Fitr.
The assorted items include 15 bags of rice, 10 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 packs of mineral water, 15 packs of soft drinks, 10 trays of tin milk, four boxes of milo, five bags of sugar, 2 boxes of tea bags, a big ram and airtime worth GH¢1,000.
The holy month
Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the items in Accra on April 29, the General Manager in charge of Regional Sales at MTN, Abubakar Mohammed, said in few days, the holy month of Ramadan would be coming to an end and Muslims in Ghana and around the world will be celebrating Eid-ul Fitr.
“As we are all aware, the past two years have not been normal due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we were unable to come together to pray and even break our fast as we usually do during Ramadan.
“This also affected the way we celebrated Eid-ul Fitr with all the restrictions we had to observe,” he said.
He said thanks to Allah, through prayers and supplications, the almighty Allah has shown his infinite mercy and spared his people from the impact of the pandemic.
“Things are gradually returning to normalcy. For the first time in two years, we have experienced some connection with family and friends during the Holy month of Ramadan. We believe this will be extended to Eid-ul Fitr celebration in the coming days,” he said.
Restrictions lifted
According to him, even though the situation with the pandemic has subsided and restrictions have been lifted, the virus is still with us.
“So, we are urging the Muslim community to continue to observe all the laid down protocols to help prevent the spread of Corona Virus for good.
“As we all know, the pandemic has affected a lot of lives and livelihoods. As a result, some responsibilities such as providing basic needs to support the needs of individuals and families now fall on the office of the National Chief Imam,” he said.
He said especially during this month of Ramadan and Eid-ul Fitr, we know some families will depend on the office of the National Chief Imam for some support.
It is in view of this that MTN Ghana as a partner of the National Chief Imam, is here to support, just as we have done in the past 14 years.
Appreciation
Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu expressed appreciation at the kind gesture of the telecom network towards the Muslim community and prayed for the continued success of the MTN company.
He thanked MTN Ghana for its support adding that such gestures will help strengthen the company's relationship with the Muslim community.