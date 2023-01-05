MQF Heart Project reaches Nyamedua Children’s Home

A year-long project aimed at building the capacity and living conditions of orphans at the Nyamedua Children’s Home in Accra has been launched.
Spearheaded by the Music for Quality Feet Heart Project (MQF), the initiative is targeted at providing children from three to 15 years with essential goods and tutoring opportunities to help in their daily development.
At an end-of-year Christmas party held to climax the project at the orphanage in Accra on Wed, Jan 4, the MQF group donated items worth $2000 dollars to officially open up the project.
The items presented included packs of drinks, water, toiletries, detergent, underwears, veronica buckets, stationery, bags of rice, foodstuffs among others.
The children were also engaged in activities such as outdoor games, medical screening and provided with fresh course meals as a way to reach out to the vulnerable in the society during the festive season.
Project
The founder of the MQF Heart Project, Ekow Akyeampong, who presented the items explained that the project was birthed from a musical show that was initiated during the pandemic in 2020 to entertain people across the world.
The continuous proceeds and donations from the show encouraged the patrons to give back to the society to ensure that there was peace and comfort in living among all.
He explained that aside from other donations that had been made to hospitals and orphanages across the country, the group decided to pick an orphanage and work at actively addressing their needs and the abilities of the children as well.
“So our main focus as a group is to put smiles on the faces of the less fortunate in the society through a sustained effort”, Mr Akyeampong said.
Addressing the choice of the orphanage, a member of the MQF project, Elsie Dickson, stated that the orphanage was selected based on the needs of the orphanages
She also added that within the year, they would introduce mentorship programmes and other scheduled activities to build the self-esteem of the children to help them explore the world and its opportunities.
Mrs Dickson however called on corporate society and individuals to extend any form of help to ensure the active and collective support in addressing the needs of orphans in most homes in the country.
Appreciation
The Founder of Nyamedua Children’s Home, Paul Annaba, commended the group for the gesture.
He explained that the orphanage mainly relied on donations hence the initiative by the group to take up the welfare of the children during the year was one that would impact the lives of the children.
Mr Annaba however called on individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the MQF group to help in the active development of the children.