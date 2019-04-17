Mövenpick staff lay down tools over "racist treatment"

Staff of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra have laid down their tools in protest of what they describe as racist treatment meted out to them by the management of the hotel .
The staff, numbering about 100, on Wednesday afternoon pitched camp at the reception of the hotel amidst drumming and singing of war songs.
They insisted they will not return to their post until the General Manager of the hotel, Michael Rathgeb - who they accuse of overseeing the racist treatment is dismissed.
Some guests at the hotel who were abandoned with no staff to assist joined the media to witness the demonstration.
Some staff who spoke to Graphic Online alleged that Ghanaian workers were treated harshly and dismissed by the hotel when they committed misdemeanours such as "stealing pens" while expatriate staff were let off the hook when they stole from guests.
They also alleged that a female expatriate staff who stole gold bars from a guest remains an employee of the hotel even after she was arrested by the police.
The Movenpick General Manager, Mr Rathgeb who was standing at the entrance of the hotel, declined to comment when Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek approached him.
Three uniformed police officers [pictured above] arrived at the scene later and engaged in discussions with the irate workers at the lobby of the hotel.
More to follow...