Mohammed Fugu wins top award at maiden Inclusive and Anti-Conflict Journalism awards

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 07 - 2023 , 17:23

Northern Regional Correspondent of the Daily Graphic, Mohammed Fugu, has been recognised as the overall best reporter in inclusive and anti-conflict journalism awards, 2023.

The award, which is first of its kind in Ghana, was organised jointly by Minority Rights Group International and the Media Platform on Environment and Climate Change (MPEC), a non-governmental organisation with funding support from the European Union.

Fugu's story, titled: "Left behind: Climate change threatens PWDs in northern Ghana" also emerged the best report in the Print and Online category of the contest.

Ms. Benedicta Gyimaah Folley of Ghanaian Times won the second runner up position in the Print and Online category.

Edward Acquah of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) won the first place in the wireservices with his colleague from the media house, Anthony A. Apubeo placing second.

Tamale based reporter for Rainbow Radio/Kesmi FM, Prince K. Tamakloe won the Radio category whilst Tahiru Abdul-Washiru, Asaase Radio's Savanna region's correspondent, placing second in that category.

Two Multimedia journalists, Ivy Priscilla Setordjie and Nana Yaw G. Mensah, won the TV category respectively.

The category winners received medals, certificates and cash prizes with their second-runner ups, receiving certificates and some cash.

Mohammed Fugu, however, was given a plaque and some cash in addition to his medal, certificate and the cash prize he won for the Print and Online category.

The Inclusive and Anti-Conflict Journalism awards serves as a beacon of recognition for journalists who go the extra mile to report on issues related to inclusion and conflict prevention.

The initiative was introduced not only to celebrate the outstanding work of journalists but also to inspire others to follow in their footsteps, using the power of media to foster unity and understanding.