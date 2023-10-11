Mövenpick kicks off global ‘Kilo of Kindness’ annual campaign

Kezia Asantewaa Osei Oct - 11 - 2023 , 06:26

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has started its annual ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign for the month of October, collecting community donations of clothes, food, toys and school supplies.

The donations will be presented to support organisations “working to spread heartfelt care and enrich lives”.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is taking part in the charity campaign for its eighth year.

Kilos of Kindness donations may be delivered to Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra from October 1 – 31, 2023, and will be generously shared with Off the Streets Foundation.

Priority areas

High-priority items included books, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers and erasers; canned foods such as tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables and concentrated milk; dry foods, including rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour, powdered milk, baby formula, tea and coffee; and clothing for adults and children, the company said.

“Acts of kindness really do hold weight. Our team at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra will be delighted to receive donations on behalf of our local charities throughout October,” the General Manager, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, said.

She said donors simply needed to load a bag with a kilo or more of donations, drop them off at the hotel and leave with a warm smile and a lighter heart.

“It’s an easy way to do good, feel good and keep the good vibes going around Accra,” Ms Sivertsen stated.

She, therefore, invited guests, visitors and members of the public, especially those in Accra, to bring in one or more kilos of “pre-loved and soon-to-be-loved” donations.

“Mövenpick believes in the power of food as a force for good and a medium for positive change.

So, we invite you to bring a bag of donations to one of our participating hotels,” the Global Vice-President, of Premium Brands, Accor, Kishan Chandnani, said in a statement.

“Each year, Kilo of Kindness gives us the opportunity to weave the warm Mövenpick spirit of generosity more deeply throughout our communities,” he said.

Mr Chandnani added that the campaign allowed the group to reach beyond the hotel walls and share its food - along with clothing, toys and school supplies – with those most in need, to bring more smiles to the faces in our communities.

This year

This year, Mövenpick’s Kilo of Kindness aims to gather 25,000 kilos of donations, across 77 participating Mövenpick hotels around the world, more destinations than ever before.

The hotel chain said achieving this year’s goal would bring the added excitement of surpassing an amazing milestone of 100,000 kilos donated since the campaign began in 2015.

“The power of kindness can transform moments – and lives,” Mr Chandnani stated.

Last year, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai together collected more than 3,000 kilos.

Croatia, Mövenpick Zagreb delivered 509 kilos to SOS Villages, giving over 150 young adults the love and nurturing they always deserved.