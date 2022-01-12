Mobile Money vendor jailed 12 months for stealing

The Adenta Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old mobile money vendor to 12 months in prison for stealing GH¢18,000 from his boss’ mobile money account.
The convict, Ibrahim Emmanuel, pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of stealing when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.
The convict explained that he had earlier complained to his boss about ill health and his boss gave him a medication, making him drowsy and his boss later had intimacy with him.
However, Emmanuel’s boss, who is the complainant in the case, denied the allegations.
The court upheld that the accused person’s explanation confirmed his guilt and was sentenced to 12 months .
The facts, as narrated by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, were that Emmanuel was in charge of the complainants Mobile Money joint at East Legon near A&C Shopping Mall.
On July 3 last year, Emmanuel stole the phone, which contained an amount of GH¢30,000.
The prosecutor said the complainant detected that GH¢18,000 had been transferred from the phone to the accused person’s personal mobile phone.
The complainant, he said, quickly alerted MTN Ghana.
MoMo account blocked
MTN blocked the MoMo account but the accused had withdrawn Gh¢ 18,000 leaving GH¢12,000.
On August 1, 2021, Chief/Insp. Lanyo said the complainant reported the accused to the police and on Jan 3, 2022, the accused was arrested from his hideout at Adjiriganor.