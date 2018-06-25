Missing Landcruiser in Accra found at Bawku near Ghana-Togo border

The police in Bawku in the Upper East Region in collaboration with police at Cantonments in Accra have retrieved a missing black Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle with registration number GS 8778-17
.
The Bawku Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Yao Tettegah told Graphic Online that the driver of the vehicle is currently in police custody with the Cantonments police while the vehicle is being sent back to Accra.
The police are investigating the circumstances under which the vehicle got to Bawku.
…more to follow