Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against dubious visa contractors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned the public against the activities of some dubious persons who have been using the name of the Ministry to extort monies with the guise of acquiring visas for them
.
A statement issued by the Ministry explained that only public servants and government officials on official duties outside the country may be assisted when necessary.
The Ministry also advised the public to report persons engaged in such fraudulent activities to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution in accordance with the law.
"Prospective visa applicants who are not public servants are urged to engage directly with the relevant foreign embassies without recourse to middlemen," the statement said.
"The Ministry wishes to use this occasion to warn those who have been impersonating officials of the Ministry in order to extort
Read the entire statement below;