Ministries support Zoomlion and Swiss carbon emission trade project

GraphicOnline Dec - 05 - 2023 , 09:42

Two Ministries, Sanitation and Water Resources and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation have pledged their support to the collaboration between Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Swiss government in achieving the objectives of the carbon emissions trading framework.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh, reiterated her ministry's commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

"In line with our policy and spirit of cooperation, I assure the Jospong Group of my Ministry's full dedication to collaborating with them and other key stakeholders to ensure the initiative's success."

Similarly, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, pledged MESTI's support for the project.

"MESTI will ensure the private sector follows the requirements, and I challenge the Jospong Group to strive for success at the international level."

He emphasized MESTI's role as an enabler for stakeholders and highlights the importance of the private sector in national success.

The Swiss government grants International Transferred Mitigation Outcome (ITMO) credit to four waste treatment plants belonging to Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group.

The ITMO status allows the project to generate approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide valued at USD $20 million from now until 2030.

Dr. Prempeh stressed Ghana's commitment to reducing methane emissions and highlights the construction of 16 large-scale integrated waste compost recycling plants across the country.

These plants aim to divert 35% of waste from landfills and create decent jobs for Ghanaians.

She further noted that the strategic alignment of these plants with climate investment attracts Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and reinforces Ghana's position as a sustainable development destination.

Dr. Joseph Agyepong, Executive Chairman of JGC, assured that the project will succeed through diligent waste collection efforts.

He commended the ministries, Environmental Protection Agency, and UNDP for their support in this landmark achievement.