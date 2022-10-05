Mining firm provides electricity to Anyinam

Mining firm, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mine, has commissioned a 1.6-kilometre stretch of electricity lines and street lines to the people of Anyinam in the Obuasi Municipality to improve visibility and enhance security in the mining town.
The total cost of the project was GH¢ 644,193.
Until recently, the power lines at Anyinam, one of the catchment areas of the firm, have been malfunctioning and inactive necessitating the company to re-do the entire lines as part of its corporate social responsibility.
It was under the code name: "community safety environment power lines and street lines project."
The commissioning is to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply to the people and help clamp down on those who indulge in illegal activities.
Commissioning
At the commissioning of the project, the Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent, AGA, Edmund Oduro Agyei, said the initiative was also to improve the social infrastructure of its host communities forming part of the company's community safety initiative.
"This initiative came about as a result of the assembly trying to beautify communities and enhance security in the Obuasi Municipality,” he said.
Mr Oduro Agyei promised continuous support to the communities as it built a strong bond between it and the people.
MCE
The Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi, Elijah Adansi Bonah, said the assembly was working with all stakeholders including the mines and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ensure that every community benefited from such projects.
He called for vigilance to ensure that people with deviant characters do not interrupt power supply artificially.
"Those of you who steal cables and bulbs will be dragged before the law court to face justice," he said.