Midland presents house, cash to assaulted customer

Adversity rarely brings joy, but Ms Patience Osafo, a victim of police assault, has been compensated with a house by Midland Savings and Loan for her ordeal
.
A statement signed by the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Isaac Mensah, and issued by Midland,
“We engaged and both lawyers agreed to compensate her with the house and the money," a source at the company told the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity.
Meeting
The statement said at the final meeting with the victim, her family and her counsel last Thursday, the parties arrived at an amicable solution to the impasse, with Ms Osafo accepting a sincere apology from the entire management and staff of Midland Savings and Loans, along with a compensation package.
"Midland Savings and Loans would like to take this opportunity to once again deeply apologise to all our customers and the public for this unfortunate incident. Rest assured that steps have been taken to ensure that an act of that nature never occurs at any of our branches ever again,” it said.
The company promised to improve
Background
Ms Osafo was assaulted by a policeman, L/
A video on the assault went viral on social media, causing outrage.
The policeman involved in the assault has been remanded after pleading not guilty in court.