Midland presents house, cash to assaulted customer

BY: Benjamin Xornam Glover
Adversity rarely brings joy, but Ms Patience Osafo, a victim of police assault, has been compensated with a house by Midland Savings and Loan for her ordeal.

Ms Osafo, the woman who was battered by a policeman at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans Ltd last week, is also walking away with a hefty amount the company declined to disclose but which the Daily Graphic gathered is in excess of GH¢100,000.

A statement signed by the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Isaac Mensah, and issued by Midland, said “the company has engaged with Ms Osafo, who was assaulted at our East Legon Branch on Thursday, July 19, 2018”.

“We engaged and both lawyers agreed to compensate her with the house and the money," a source at the company told the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity.

Meeting

The statement said at the final meeting with the victim, her family and her counsel last Thursday, the parties arrived at an amicable solution to the impasse, with Ms Osafo accepting a sincere apology from the entire management and staff of Midland Savings and Loans, along with a compensation package.


"Midland Savings and Loans would like to take this opportunity to once again deeply apologise to all our customers and the public for this unfortunate incident. Rest assured that steps have been taken to ensure that an act of that nature never occurs at any of our branches ever again,” it said.

The company promised to improve on its service delivery and appealed to the public, especially its clients and customers, to continue to patronise its products and services that it had offered over the past 21 years.

Background

Ms Osafo was assaulted by a policeman, L/cpl Fredrick Amanor Godzi, at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans where she had gone to withdraw money. But after waiting from morning, she was told in the evening that she could not get her money because work was over.

A video on the assault went viral on social media, causing outrage.

The policeman involved in the assault has been remanded after pleading not guilty in court.