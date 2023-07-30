Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) 2004 Class launch Trust Fund

Kweku Zurek Jul - 30 - 2023 , 12:19

The 2004 Class of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has embarked on a significant journey to create a lasting impact on the future generations of students at their alma mater.

In a momentous ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, the MOBA 04 fraternity proudly launched a Trust Fund with a goal to raise GH₵2 million ($200,000).

This fund is intended to support a range of initiatives, including preparations for the 2024 Speech Day and fulfilling responsibilities as the main sponsoring year group for the 2034 Speech Day.

Moreover, it aims to extend assistance for health and welfare interventions to members facing challenges and foster networking and business opportunities.

The event witnessed an impassioned speech delivered by the President of MOBA 04, Samuel Menyah Asah-Kissiedu, who expressed immense pride and excitement in addressing the esteemed gathering of the fraternity.

The occasion marked a poignant reconnection after 19 years since their time at Kwabotwe, the Mfantsipim School, and underscored the fraternity's unwavering commitment to giving back to their beloved alma mater and making a positive impact on the lives of future students.

Fund

The establishment of the MOBA 04 Trust Fund represents a remarkable milestone in the group's dedication to supporting education and fostering opportunities for generations to come.

The core mission of the fund is to create a secure pool of resources to facilitate the development of their alma mater, support the hosting of the 2024 Speech Day, and address health and welfare concerns faced by fellow members.

The fraternity firmly believes that collective contributions, active involvement, and seamless collaboration among its members are pivotal in constructing a successful, resilient, and purposeful MOBA 04.

During the gathering, Mr. Asah-Kissiedu acknowledged the cherished memories of their time at Kwabotwe, where invaluable life lessons were learned within its walls. He highlighted the significance of giving back and conveyed gratitude to the senior MOBAs, who have been a source of inspiration to the MOBA 04 fraternity in their journey to serve the alma mater. To ensure the realization of the Trust Fund's objectives, a dedicated 14-member trustee board has been constituted, comprising brothers from various classes and houses, both in Rwanda and beyond. These trustees have pledged their time, knowledge, and resources to source and manage the funds required for the initiatives.

In closing, the President expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and passionate members of the Executive Board for their tireless efforts in making the event a resounding success. He extended his appreciation to all attendees and participants for their unwavering commitment to Kwabotwe and for being part of this momentous occasion.

Fundraising Efforts

The fraternity cordially invites all members to contribute generously to the fund and actively participate in its affairs. Each member's involvement, insights, and experiences are invaluable in building a successful future for the fraternity and their alma mater.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the Chairman of the fund, Mr. Michael Darko, it was revealed that the 14-member trustee board had adopted a three-pronged strategy to raise funds. This strategy includes raising GH₵134,000 from members of each of the 13 classes of the 2004 year group, reaching out to corporate bodies in alumni networks, and raising GH₵100,000 each through personal connections among the 14 trustees, their friends, and families. In a demonstration of their commitment, the trustees presented a GH₵100,000 cheque as seed money for the fund.

The Ebusuapanyin of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Captain Paul Forjoe, commended MOBA 04 for their dedication in establishing the fund. He further reminded them that contributions could take various forms, including time, money, and influence, urging them to unite and contribute wholeheartedly to the cause.

With the launch of the MOBA 04 Trust Fund, the fraternity stands ready to create a legacy of empowerment and transformation, ensuring a brighter future for generations of students at their beloved Kwabotwe.