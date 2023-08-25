Mentorship training for teen entrepreneurs underway in Accra

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Aug - 25 - 2023 , 07:07

A Mentorship programme to provide practical skills for the youth, especially teen entrepreneurs in the country, has begun in Accra.

Dubbed “TEENpreneurship 2023”, it will provide mentorship, career guidance and a personal development boot camp for teenagers aged 12 to 17, to make use of their skills to find better opportunities.

The five-day event will also give participants a safe space to play, learn and be introduced to the fundamentals of coding, robotics, agribusiness and fashion as a venture to explore as teens.

It is being spearheaded by the Springboard Roadshow Foundation, in collaboration with MasterCard Foundation and the Ghana Grows Programme.

Skills acquisition

The Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow, Comfort Ocran, who addressed participants in Accra, said this year’s edition of the programme would also equip the teens with industrial and technical skills.

This is to help the teens make use of the talents and skills they had acquired personally or through school.

Mrs Ocran also said that the boot camp would create the avenue for them to network with peers to enhance their communication, problem-solving and teamwork abilities through interactive workshops and team-building activities.

“So, the focus is not only on learning, but also on fun activities, network sessions and building communities while engaging in different entrepreneurial fields.

“These would help shape the minds of the participants on the kind of career path they would like to embark on,” she added.

Commendation

A mentor in agriculture, Ebenezer Quaye, commended the organisers for the programme and said that mentorship was vital to the development of good and innovative entrepreneurs.

He urged his colleagues to make use of the skills and lessons they would be acquiring to personally develop themselves and also help find solutions to challenges in their respective communities.

A participant, Nhyira Owusu, also expressed excitement for the programme, saying: “I love fashion a lot and I hope to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge from the professionals who would mentor us.

“Their experiences and guidance will help me understand what it takes to succeed in that field,” he said.