Next article: Teacher gets 10 years imprisonment for stealing from bank

Featured

Medical laboratory scientists call for swift action to avert CSM outbreak

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 05 - 2025 , 17:57 2 minutes read

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called for heightened surveillance to address the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in parts of northern Ghana.

As a matter of urgency, the association has also urged the authorities to provide the necessary logistics and resources for laboratories, enabling healthcare facilities to prioritise laboratory diagnostics for early detection and treatment.

CSM

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a severe condition that causes inflammation of the meninges, the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. If not diagnosed and treated promptly, it can lead to severe complications, including neurological damage and death.

Ghana experiences seasonal cases of meningitis, particularly during the dry periods from October to March. The combination of low humidity and an abundance of dust during these months increases susceptibility to infection.

Concern

In a statement signed by GAMLS' Public Relations Officer, Gloria Amegatcher, and released yesterday (February 4), the association said the appeal was based on reports it had received regarding an outbreak of CSM in the northern part of the country.

"As medical laboratory professionals, we are deeply concerned about the potential spread of this highly infectious and life-threatening disease and call for swift action to ensure the situation does not get out of hand," the statement read.

GAMLS further stressed that, as lead professionals in disease detection and management, its members play a crucial role in laboratory testing to contain the spread of CSM. It, therefore, urged the authorities to prioritise this by strengthening microbiological laboratory capacities nationwide.

"We advocate a series of measures to combat the disease, including enhanced disease surveillance, scaling up laboratory testing, strict infection prevention protocols, and intensified public health education," the statement added.

It also emphasised that improved laboratory infrastructure and capabilities would not only enhance outbreak detection and response efforts for CSM but also strengthen preparedness for other emerging infectious diseases.

Support for national response

GAMLS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the national response to the outbreak and called on all stakeholders, including the government and public health institutions, to collaborate in mitigating the spread of CSM in Ghana.

"The ongoing situation poses a significant public health risk; we, therefore, urge the public to stay informed, recognise early symptoms, and seek medical attention promptly.

“Together, we can safeguard the health and well-being of our communities,” the association concluded.