Mechanical issue with backup oxygen system forced emergency landing of Delta Air Accra-New York flight

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 11 - 2023 , 16:04

Mechanical issue with backup oxygen system forced the emergency landing of a Delta Air Accra-New York flight, the airline company has explained.

Delta Air Lines Statement on DL157 Emergency Landing

“Delta flight 157 from Accra to New York-JFK diverted to Lajes Airport following a mechanical issue with a backup oxygen system. The crew descended to a lower altitude out of an abundance of caution during the diversion and the aircraft landed safely. An alternate aircraft was dispatched from Lisbon to help our customers more quickly get to their final destinations while the original aircraft was repaired by maintenance technicians. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

Additional background information:

• Boeing 767-300ER aircraft

• 215 customers and 6 crew onboard

• Customers were provided meals at TER and deplaned into a secure area while waiting for the alternate aircraft for the alternate aircraft from Lisbon, which has now departed for Lajes.

• Refunds and an additional gesture of goodwill were provided to our customers for the experience.

• The original aircraft and crew have also since made it to JFK

