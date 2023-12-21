Mawums Limited cements healthcare future with donation to Yagaba Kubori's New Nursing College

Kweku Zurek Dec - 21 - 2023 , 12:19

A momentous occasion unfolded on Monday (December 18, 2023) as the Nursing and Midwifery College, championed by the Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, officially inaugurated the facility.

This transformative initiative promises a brighter future for healthcare in the constituency, tackling the critical shortage of skilled professionals.

Mr Ussif, who also doubles as the Minister for Youth and Sports, expressed his unwavering dedication to enhancing healthcare services through education and training.

The inauguration ceremony drew distinguished guests, including the North East Regional Minister, Hon. Yidana Zakaria, and representatives from the Ministry of Health, all united in celebrating the district's first-ever tertiary institution.

Laying the foundation for a modern one-storey classroom block served as a powerful symbol of addressing the global challenge of healthcare worker shortages. The Nursing and Midwifery College aims to bridge this gap and equip students to embark on a rewarding journey towards becoming healthcare professionals.

Mr. Ussif urged the inaugural students to embrace hard work and dedicate themselves to excellence. He emphasized education's power to unlock endless possibilities and shape the future of healthcare in the community.

Mr. Ussif's commitment extended to donating two motorcycles and a 50-inch television to support teaching and learning, adding to his previous gifts of a mini-bus, computers, and other resources. This dedication to providing the necessary tools for the college's success was further amplified.

The ceremony reached a pivotal point with the announcement of a significant donation by construction company Mawums Limited. Their generous pledge of 1000 bags of cement will directly support the construction of six modern lecture theatres for the Nursing and Midwifery College. This act of community spirit underscores the unwavering commitment to fostering the success and growth of healthcare education in the region.

Mr. Ussif expressed heartfelt gratitude for this crucial support, stating, "Mawums Limited's contribution exemplifies the collective effort needed to build a brighter and healthier future for our district."

The construction of the lecture theatres, combined with the generous cement donation, solidifies a collaborative spirit that will propel the Nursing and Midwifery College towards becoming a beacon of excellence in healthcare education.