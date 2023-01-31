Mawuli School gets psychiatric nurse, washroom

THE Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the E.P.
Church clinic in Ho in the Volta Region have collaborated to assign a psychiatric nurse to Mawuli School, to provide counselling service to students addicted to narcotic substances.
This was at the request of the school authorities, following the suspension of two students last year for using narcotics substances on the campus.
The news of the use of narcotics by some students in the school prompted members of the 1984-Year Group of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU) to engage a section of the students on the dangers of the use of narcotics, on the campus last Saturday.
The President of the year-group, Theresa Potakey, cautioned the students to desist from the use of narcotics, saying it was highly a suicidal habit to indulge in.
She said Mawuli School had produced men and women of great calibre, who were proving their worth to humanity, in the country and across the globe, and entreated the students to build strong foundations for their future careers while in school.
Mrs Potakey pointed out that the rehabilitation of a drug addict was an expensive and time-consuming venture, with no certainty for a positive result, “so, you better study diligently towards a bright future and never start the nasty habit of using drugs.”
Meanwhile, the visit coincided with the handing over of a 20-unit washroom built for the school by OMSU’84.
Handing over the GH¢197,000 modern facility, Mrs Potakey said the year group was also committed to cleanliness and a high standard of hygiene on the campus.
She urged the school authorities and students to develop good maintenance culture of the washroom to ensure its lifespan.
For his part, the headmaster of the school, Jonathan Gustav Adomah, expressed gratitude to OMSU’84 for the donation, saying it was timely and appropriate.
He said the students’ population was expanding and so the need for more toilet facilities.
Appeal
Mr Adomah appealed to other alumni groups to continue to support the institution in various ways to raise its flag to greater heights.
On the use of narcotics by some students, the headmaster gave an assurance that the school authorities had taken a firm stance to ensure that the trend did not escalate.
According to him, members of the cadet corps of the school were working vigilantly and jointly with the authorities to ensure that any recalcitrant student who used drugs was busted and dealt swiftly.