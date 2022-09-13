Manya Krobo Traditional Council calls for peaceful Ngmayem Festival

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council has launched the celebration of this year’s annual Ngmayem Festival of the people of Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region.
With the launch came a call on the people to come together for a peaceful celebration in the interest of development.
The Ngmayem Festival is celebrated annually by the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo to remember the abundance of food in the year.
The traditional area has, for the past two years (2020-2021), not celebrated the annual Ngmayem Festival due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and other challenges beyond the control of the traditional council in 2021.
Theme
This year’s festival, which will be held in the last week of October, will be on the theme “A time for togetherness’’.
A member of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Tettey-Ku Gbadadji, who performed the launch on behalf of the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, said: “We need to be grateful to God, the almighty, who has kept us alive during the COVID-19 pandemic period and beyond. Many were the people who lost their lives during that critical time. We who are alive must show gratitude to Him for His sustenance of life in us and the world at large.”
He said their festival was a period that brought them together from far and near to share the joy that they had with their neighbours and take stock during the period of the celebration.
He said for the past two years, they could not celebrate and that would make this year’s festival a special one.
ECG impasse
Nene Gbadadji said the traditional council as the authority in the traditional area was not happy about the incident that happened between the Krobos and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over the installation of prepaid meters, which led to power outage for a period of over three weeks and other incidents thereafter.
“As a traditional authority, we are not happy about the incident which affected every facet of life and most especially all economic activities that brought about hardship for the period. We have had enough of the impact and we would not like to see the repeat of such incident.”
“On behalf of the Konor, Nene Sakite II, the traditional leader, and on behalf of the entire traditional council of Manya Krobo, I appeal to the people of the traditional area and Krobos in general to put an end to every misunderstanding with the ECG as a company.”
“Those areas that have not got the prepaid meters, should kindly allow the ECG workers to do their work without any hindrance and interference for our own good,” the traditional council member stated.
He said what happened in Nuaso especially, which led to a shooting incident, should never be repeated, not only in the Manya Krobo area, but in the entire Kroboland and the country at large, adding: “We are the same people in the same country and need to be each other’s keeper.”
Nene Gbadadji said there were petty squabbles between the chiefs in Manya Krobo, which was not helping for complete unity among the chiefs in the traditional area and gave an assurance that by the end of this year’s festival, such issues would be a thing of the past for unity and development.