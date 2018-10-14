Mangoase SHS: Teacher dead, 56 students injured after accident

A science teacher of the Mangoase Senior High School (SHS), Kwame Kyei has been confirmed dead after an accident at Odumase-Krobo on Saturday morning
.
However, the students and the driver only sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Atua Government Hospital and the St. Martin De Porres Hospital for medical attention while the science teacher Mr Kyei was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
The students and their teacher were reportedly travelling on a bus with registration number, GV 1953 - 14 from Adowsu in the Eastern Region to the Manya Krobo Senior High School.
The brakes of the bus allegedly failed near a section of the road at Asitey Mountain a suburb of Odumase-Krobo whilst descending a hill which resulted in the vehicle somersaulting and landing in a deep valley near the road.
“All the students including the suspect driver and the teacher sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Atua government and the St. Martin de Porres hospitals for medical attention except the teacher was pronounced dead on arrival at the Atua government hospital,” a statement by the police said.